Civil society organisations train stakeholders on corruption fight



Civil Society Organisations in the fight against corruption in Ghana have organised a two-day workshop to deliberate on how to combat the menace from the grass-roots level.

The workshop, held at Addokorpe in the Ada West District, was organised by the Centre for Democratic Development, Ghana (CDD-GH), in collaboration with the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) and the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), with funding from the European Union (EU).

It was aimed at enhancing accountability, the rule of law, and institutional responsiveness.

Participants included community-based organisations, women’s associations, youth groups, and public service workers.

Madam Vera Abena Addo, the Programmes Officer at CDD-GH, told the Ghana News Agency that the primary objectives of the workshop included addressing various forms of corruption, exploring reporting avenues, and stressing the significance of civic engagement in anti-corruption initiatives at the local level.

Participants in the workshop were educated on di

verse issues such as the types of corruption, citizens’ roles in fighting corruption, and key anti-corruption laws, including the Right to Information Law, the Whistle-Blower Act, and the mandates of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

It also covered how to mobilise stakeholders for advocacy, establish timelines for addressing identified cases, and submit reports to relevant authorities.

Participants engaged in exercises to identify corruption issues within their communities and draft action plans for advocacy and reporting.

A key feature of the training involved developing action plans for corruption advocacy and promotion of the utilisation of the Advocacy and Legal Advice Complaint (ALAC) platforms for reporting corruption cases by the public.

Mr. Edem Senanu, Consultant at CDD-GH, urged participants to actively identify, report, and act on corruption cases, emphasising the critical role of the Whistle-Blower Act.

‘Addressing corruption at the local level is essential, and this workshop is designed

to equip participants with the necessary skills to report corrupt practices to the appropriate authorities for action,’ he stated.

Expressing their commitment to serve as vigilant watchdogs against corruption in their communities, participants acknowledged the workshop’s role in expanding their understanding of corruption and the legal frameworks governing it.

Mrs Betty Sackey, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ayongo Foundation, thanked the organisers for the impactful training and expressed a desire for more of such engagements.

Source: Ghana News Agency