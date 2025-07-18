Civil Service Week Launches with Focus on AI and Automation



Accra: The 2025 Civil Service Week has been officially launched in Accra, with emphasis placed on progress in automation and the integration of Artificial Intelligence within public service. The launch was performed by Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of the Civil Service, during a press briefing at the headquarters of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG). It was preceded by a CLOGSAG road float to mark the start of week-long activities from 16 to 25 July.





According to Ghana News Agency, the theme for the week is ‘Adapting to Automation, Artificial Intelligence and Governance: The Civil Service in Contemporary Ghana.’ The celebration aims to underscore AI’s role in enhancing public service efficiency. Dr Darkoh noted that over 1,300 stakeholders had received digital governance training, supported by AI-enabled intelligence dissemination. He said improved legislative processes had strengthened Ghana’s compliance with international standards.





Addressing challenges in the sector, Dr. Darkoh stated that financial irregularities, such as money laundering, undermined financial integrity and public trust in Ghana Civil Service. He urged greater adoption of digital innovation to tackle such issues. One notable advancement in Ghana’s digital governance, according to Dr Darkoh, was the automation of passport services by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ‘The Passport Office has transitioned from biometric to chip-embedded e-passports, with state-of-the-art printers, fingerprint scanners, and digital verification systems now installed nationwide,’ he said.





Other departments, including the Information Services Department (ISD), have adopted AI-powered e-newsletters to inform the public. ‘Since December 2024, four editions have been published, providing updates on policy, success stories, and real-time data on Ghana’s digital transformation journey,’ he said. Dr Darkoh also highlighted the success of the Electronic Staff Performance Appraisal System (E-SPAR), stating it had achieved over 90 per cent compliance-the highest in civil service history. He added that the next phase would introduce performance agreements for directors and chief directors, aligning leadership with national development objectives.





Activities during Civil Service Week include a nationwide clean-up on July 17, an interfaith thanksgiving service and football match on July 18, and policy fairs, health screenings, cultural exhibitions, and cooking competitions from 21-24 July. A keynote lecture on civil service transformation is scheduled for July 22, with an awards ceremony to honour exceptional civil servants on July 25 at the Alisa Hotel. The Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, will serve as Guest of Honour at the closing event.

