CILT Ghana Holds Workshop on Maritime, Port Operations Management and Safety in Tema



Tema: The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana has organised a two-day workshop on Maritime and Port Operations Management and Safety for leaders and professionals in the maritime logistics sector. The maiden workshop, held in Tema, was designed to equip participants with advanced management, administrative, and technical skills to enhance efficiency and safety in port and shipping operations.





According to Ghana News Agency, the initiative was opened by Mr. Mark A. Amoamah, President of CILT Ghana, who emphasized that the workshop is part of the Institute’s commitment to strengthening professional competence and promoting high safety standards in Ghana’s maritime and port sectors. ‘As an Institute, CILT Ghana remains steadfast in its mission to promote excellence in logistics, transport and supply chain management. We believe that continuous professional development is key to sustaining industry growth and maintaining high safety and performance standards,’ he said.





Mr. Amoamah highlighted that the workshop would help develop practical insights to support the growth of a resilient and globally competitive maritime industry. He noted the critical role of Ghana’s maritime industry in national development, handling about 85 per cent of the country’s international trade through the Ports of Tema and Takoradi. However, he acknowledged the operational challenges the sector faces.





‘The sector is characterised by significant trade volumes but also faces efficiency bottlenecks and security threats such as piracy and illegal fishing. As operations expand and technologies evolve, ensuring safety, compliance and sustainability has become more crucial than ever,’ he stated.





Participants were taken through key areas including Advanced Port Operations, Regulatory Compliance and Standards, Maritime Safety and Security Protocols, and Maritime Environmental Risk and Sustainability. The workshop also provided a platform for stakeholders to share ideas and best practices to improve operational efficiency and promote safer and sustainable maritime activities.

