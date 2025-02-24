General

Christians Urged to Be Instruments of Reconciliation – Rev. Dzansi

Web DeskComments Off on Christians Urged to Be Instruments of Reconciliation – Rev. Dzansi


According to Ghana News Agency: 3-11, 15, I Corinthians 15: 42-50, and Luke 6: 27-38, under the theme “Love Your Enemies.” He emphasized that one of the most radical and challenging commands in the Bible is to love and pray for one’s enemies, urging Christians to adopt this transformative way of living that embodies the grace and mercy of God.



The Reverend advised choosing the path of forgiveness and reconciliation over vengeance, retribution, and division. He stated that the ability to love and forgive enemies is rooted in understanding God’s sovereignty and redemptive work in all circumstances. Rev. Dzansi explained that forgiving and loving one’s enemies can open the door to God’s greater purpose for their lives, reflecting God’s love and making His kingdom visible on earth.



Furthermore, he noted that such actions release individuals from the chains of bitterness and create space for healing. Rev. Dzansi remarked that what the world needs now is God’s love transcending human norms, mirrored by Christians. He urged them to speak words of hope, life, and blessings, as these have the power to heal, uplift, and redeem.



Rev. Dzansi concluded by encouraging Christians to live as living testaments and agents of God’s redemptive love in this broken world.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Eises encourages learners to embrace their mother tongue

Web Desk

The director of education in the Oshikoto Region, Aletta Eises, has encouraged learners from the San communities and other tribes to embrace their mother tongue.

Eises said this in an interview with Nampa following her participation in International…
General

Education Minister-Designate Opposes LGBTQ+ Practices, Citing Cultural, Religious Values

Web Desk

Accra: Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Education Minister-Designate, has expressed strong opposition to LGBTQ+ practices, emphasising their inconsistency with his personal values, ethics, and Muslim faith. Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliam…
General

Run-off local elections in Gafsa: Candidates in Jadida present programmes

Web Desk

Run-off local elections candidates in Jadida locality in Zanouch delegation (Gafsa governorate) Wissem Guesmi and Nadia Harrathi presented their programmes.

Candidate Guesmi promises to develop agricultural, to support small farmers and young entrep…