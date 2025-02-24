Christians Urged to Be Instruments of Reconciliation – Rev. Dzansi



According to Ghana News Agency: 3-11, 15, I Corinthians 15: 42-50, and Luke 6: 27-38, under the theme “Love Your Enemies.” He emphasized that one of the most radical and challenging commands in the Bible is to love and pray for one’s enemies, urging Christians to adopt this transformative way of living that embodies the grace and mercy of God.





The Reverend advised choosing the path of forgiveness and reconciliation over vengeance, retribution, and division. He stated that the ability to love and forgive enemies is rooted in understanding God’s sovereignty and redemptive work in all circumstances. Rev. Dzansi explained that forgiving and loving one’s enemies can open the door to God’s greater purpose for their lives, reflecting God’s love and making His kingdom visible on earth.





Furthermore, he noted that such actions release individuals from the chains of bitterness and create space for healing. Rev. Dzansi remarked that what the world needs now is God’s love transcending human norms, mirrored by Christians. He urged them to speak words of hope, life, and blessings, as these have the power to heal, uplift, and redeem.





Rev. Dzansi concluded by encouraging Christians to live as living testaments and agents of God’s redemptive love in this broken world.

