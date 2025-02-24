Christian Mothers’ Association Urges Young Women to Pursue Leadership Opportunities



Tamale: Mrs Olivia Ansu Amponsah, the Executive Secretary of the Christian Mothers’ Association, has encouraged young women to aspire to leadership positions, to ensure that their perspectives and challenges are represented in decision-making at the national level. She emphasized that when women hold key leadership positions, they drive positive social change, advocate women’s rights, and promote gender equality for inclusive development.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Amponsah made these remarks at a two-day workshop organised by the Christian Mothers’ Association, with funding support from Konrad Adenauer Stiftung. She urged women aspiring to lead to take advantage of opportunities to build their capacities and competences in areas such as communication, problem-solving, strategic thinking, and the courage to challenge traditional stereotypes and biases that often limit their opportunities.





Participants, representing the Northern Zone of the association including Tamale, Bolgatanga/Navrongo, Wa, Damongo, and Yendi, were trained on critical issues in governance and leadership roles such as Ghana’s local governance system, barriers to female political participation, the legal framework for political involvement, and strategies for fostering inclusive political participation.





Alhaji Aliyu Mohammed, the Northern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) who facilitated the event, said leadership was not just about holding positions, but it also involved making positive impact in communities. He encouraged participants to face their fears, persevere, seek support, and celebrate their uniqueness as they prepared for leadership roles, and advised them to continuously learn, develop new skills, and actively pursue leadership opportunities in their communities, schools, and workplaces.





Madam Agnes Yidana, the President of the Tamale Archdiocesan Christian Mothers’ Association, encouraged young women in the group to be assertive, courageous, and not let their background hinder their leadership ambitions. Miss Baalasuuri Patience, a student at Simon Diedoung University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, Wa, expressed gratitude to the Christian Mothers’ Association and its partners for the training. She called for continued support to help women and young girls realize their leadership potential.

