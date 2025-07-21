Choose Unity Over Evil – Afenyo-Markin Urges NPP Delegates



Accra: Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader, has called for unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urging delegates to put aside personal ambition, internal rifts, and bitterness in order to rebuild the Party for victory in the 2028 general election. Addressing thousands of party faithful at the University of Ghana Stadium during the NPP’s Annual Delegates Conference on Saturday, Mr Afenyo-Markin said the Party stood at a critical juncture, a moment not of despair, but of renewal and rededication.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Minority Leader admitted the Party had made mistakes and suffered internal divisions that contributed to its electoral defeat in 2024 but insisted that the NPP was not broken; only battle tested. He called on members to stop hate campaigns, backbiting, and subtle sabotage, warning that without unity, even the most talented leaders would be powerless. He emphasised that ‘no individual can make it alone. Everyone needs the Party.’





Quoting former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Mr Afenyo-Markin reminded delegates that: ‘It is better to be a cleaner in a party in power than to be the general secretary of a party in opposition.’ He criticised the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) for economic mismanagement, betrayal of campaign promises, and attempts to weaken the Judiciary and intimidate political opponents. He highlighted recent fuel hikes, failed galamsey interventions, and alleged democratic violations as indicators of a government disconnected from the suffering of Ghanaians.





To inspire a vision of resilience and reinvention, Mr Afenyo-Markin cited the story of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, who rose from rejection and international scorn to global prominence. Modi’s example, he noted, showed how a party could rebuild from loss through discipline, values, and a renewed connection with the grassroots. ‘.we must rediscover the principles that define our founding fathers. We must rebuild, not as scattered stones, but together, brick by brick, anchored in our values.’





The Minority Leader emphasised that the Party’s enduring motto: ‘Development in Freedom,’ should guide its next chapter, and called on aspiring leaders to seek service, not self-gain. ‘Let us rise above the temptation to win at all costs and choose instead to serve at all costs,’ he said. ‘If we choose unity over evil, purpose over personal ambition, no force can stop us in 2028. When one of us is touched, all of us must rise. We are one family, and the strength of our family is its loyalty in crisis.’





The NPP’s Annual Delegates Conference is being held on the theme: ‘Rebuilding Together with Our Values,’ with over 5,500 delegates reviewing constitutional reforms and strategies to reposition the Party ahead of the 2028 elections.

