Chinese Businessman and Six Ghanaians Face Court Over GHC440,000 Casino Cheating Scandal



Accra: A Chinese businessman and six Ghanaians have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court in connection with an alleged GHC440,000 game cheating operation at the Golden Dragon Casino located in Osu, Accra.

According to Ghana News Agency, the accused, Mu Shuai, along with six employees of the casino-Rudolph Ayin, Loveland Odamtten Okpoti, Joseph Addo Narh, Ibrahim Tijani, Kelvin Baidoo, and Elijah Larbi-face allegations of colluding to defraud the casino. Shuai has denied any agreement with his alleged accomplices to engage in cheating activities. Similarly, the six Ghanaian accused have also denied conspiring with Shuai to defraud their employer.

The court has granted each of the accused a bail of GHC400,000, requiring two sureties each. One of Shuai’s sureties is mandated to be a Chinese national. Additionally, Shuai has been ordered to surrender his travel documents to the court’s registry. Shuai, Ayin, and Narh are also required to report weekly to the police and are scheduled to return to court on Apri

l 24, 2025.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Benjamin Baafi, who is prosecuting the case, explained that the complainant is the manageress of the Golden Dragon Casino, where Shuai was a registered player. The accused casino employees were allegedly involved in the scheme. ASP Baafi stated that Shuai registered with the casino in 2024 and exhibited abnormal winning patterns, prompting the casino to monitor his activities closely.

The prosecution revealed that Shuai and his alleged accomplices manipulated gaming rules by engaging in illicit activities such as flashing cards, which led to wrongful wins amounting to GHC440,000. The investigation was triggered on February 16, 2025, after the casino’s surveillance manager detected irregularities in a transaction between Shuai and Narh.

A comprehensive review of Shuai’s gaming activities, dating back to September 2024, uncovered the fraudulent scheme. The findings resulted in a formal complaint being filed with the police and the subsequent arrest of the

accused individuals.

During the police investigation, Shuai reportedly admitted to the offense in a cautioned statement and refunded the disputed amount through a fellow player. While the accused denied the charges, they acknowledged receiving money from Shuai as rewards following his successful games. ASP Baafi added that CCTV footage corroborated the conspiracy and cheating allegations, leading to the formal charging of the accused.