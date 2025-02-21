Chiefs and Residents of Nkasiem Advocate for Establishment of Tertiary Institution



Nkasiem: The chiefs and residents of Nkasiem, a mining town located in the Ahafo Region, have formally requested the establishment of a tertiary institution to enhance educational opportunities in the area.





According to Ghana News Agency, Nana Kwaku Duah, the Akwamuhene of the Nkasiem Traditional Area, made this appeal during a visit by Madam Charity Gardener, the Ahafo Regional Minister, to the Nkasiem Traditional Council. Nana Duah highlighted the necessity of a tertiary institution to accommodate the increasing population and to provide students with local access to higher education.





Nana Duah expressed concerns about the financial and logistical challenges faced by Senior High School graduates and their families, who are often required to travel significant distances to attend universities or other tertiary institutions. He emphasized that such a development would alleviate the financial burden on parents and motivate students to excel academically, knowing that higher education is more accessible.





In response to the appeal, Madam Gardener assured the community that she would relay their request to the relevant authorities, emphasizing the commitment of President John Dramani Mahama’s government to address the immediate developmental needs of the people.

