CGTN: From father to son: The enduring values guiding Xi Jinping

On Father’s Day, CGTN published an article discussing how the teachings and example set by Xi Jinping’s father have silently influenced his governance philosophy, particularly his firm stance on standing with the people and his emphasis on the importance of research and investigation.

BEIJING, June 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During a 2021 visit to the very place where his father had once worked, Chinese President Xi Jinping softly recited a line now displayed prominently in the exhibition hall – “Sit upright at the side of the people.”

These words were spoken, and lived by, his father Xi Zhongxun, who was a revered leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Describing his father as someone who had devoted himself wholeheartedly to the Chinese people, Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has pledged to continue the mission of serving the people.

Putting people first

Xi Jinping’s people-oriented approach to governance was deeply shaped by his father’s influence.

When the senior Xi worked at the prefectural Party committee of Suide, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, a simple phrase echoed through the mouths of local cadres and villagers alike: “Go find Zhongxun.”

The simple words were a testament to the approachability, trust and support that Xi Zhongxun embodied as a leader, and a problem solver, rooted in the lives of the local people.

Like father, like son. Xi Jinping has engraved the word “people” in his mind throughout his political career across different parts of China, first from Liangjiahe to Zhengding, from Fujian to Zhejiang, and from Shanghai to Beijing.

Over the years, he engaged with villagers, whether seated on a kang, the traditional bed-stove made out of clay or bricks in north China, or on humble wooden stools. He shared simple meals with them, listened intently, and showed real care about the everyday needs in people’s lives.

“Of all the jobs in front of us, the most important is to ensure a happy life for our people,” Xi reiterated in his 2025 New Year message.

Prioritizing investigation and research

Xi Jinping has consistently placed great emphasis on investigation and research as cornerstones of both planning and decision-making, convictions influenced by his father.

In 1978, Xi Zhongxun was sent to south China’s Guangdong Province as a principal official, and later helped build the country’s first special economic zones including Shenzhen.

Back then, Guangdong’s industrial and agricultural growth had lagged behind the national average for 14 consecutive years. Determined to boost productivity and improve people’s livelihoods, the senior Xi worked with a strong sense of urgency.

To better understand conditions at the grassroots level, Xi Zhongxun visited 23 counties in a single summer. After conducting in-depth field research, he submitted a report to the central leadership, advocating for greater autonomy for Guangdong and proposing that the province take the lead in reform and opening up by building special economic zones.

Xi Jinping has inherited his father’s work ethic. Since November 2012, Xi has conducted more than 100 grassroots inspections. He has explained policies to people in courtyards and pavilions. He has listened to reports on boats and trains. He has inquired about livelihoods in fields. And he has sketched development plans on factory floors.

Following thorough investigation and research, the pressing concerns of the people have topped the agenda of the central leadership’s meetings, becoming focal points and drivers of China’s continuous reform endeavors.

“No matter what your job title is, serve the people diligently, consider the interests of the people with all your heart, maintain close ties with the people, and always stay approachable to the people,” Xi Zhongxun once told his son.

While bearing his father’s words in his heart, Xi Jinping has also always lived up to his own pledge: “I will fully commit to the people and never fail them.”

