CCMA to Demolish All Dilapidated Buildings in Cape Coast – Mayor



Cape Coast: The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA), along with relevant agencies, is set to undertake a significant initiative to demolish all dilapidated buildings in the historic city, as announced by Mayor George Justice Arthur. The plan aims to prevent further disasters amidst the heavy rains affecting many areas in the Central Regional Capital.





According to Ghana News Agency, the decision was prompted by the collapse of an old storey building in the London Bridge area of Cape Coast, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals and severe injuries to three others during a torrential rainstorm. The victims were trapped under the debris for several hours before being rescued by a coordinated team comprising police, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ambulance Service.





The casualties, identified as 79-year-old Madam Ataa Panin and 84-year-old Emmanuel Ankaful, were found lifeless under the rubble and declared dead upon arrival at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital. The other three victims are reportedly responding to treatment. The Mayor facilitated the rescue mission by providing DRIP machines to dismantle the remaining sections of the collapsed building.





An eyewitness and resident, known as Kwame, informed the Ghana News Agency that the building had been in disrepair for a long time without undergoing any renovations. The Central Regional Police Command has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the disaster.





During his visit to the incident site, Mayor Arthur mentioned that earlier that day, he had observed flooding in the affected house and several other homes. He was later informed of the building’s collapse shortly after his departure. Upon returning, he quickly organized rescue equipment to aid in freeing the trapped individuals.





Mayor Arthur described the event as a devastating “Black Saturday” for Cape Coast and assured that all similarly dilapidated structures would be demolished to prevent future catastrophes. He praised the security agencies and NADMO for their commitment to the rescue efforts.





In related remarks, ADO1 Ebenezer Fiifi Dadzie, the Deputy Regional PRO of the Fire Service, urged the public to secure permits from the Assembly and Fire Service before constructing buildings. He emphasized the importance of adhering to building plans and using quality materials, advocating for the employment of qualified engineers and technicians in construction projects.





Following the incident, another unstable storey structure, located approximately 100 meters away and also at risk of collapse due to the heavy rains, was demolished by the team. Several communities, including Ola, Pedu, Flowers Gay, Ntsin, Amamoma, Eyifua, Ayensu, and Kwaprow, experienced severe flooding, resulting in significant property damage in homes and businesses.

