Captain One Golf Society Receives Generous Donation from Arkley Golf Club for Kids’ Project



Accra: The Green Keepers at Arkley Golf Club in London have donated 1,500 practice balls to Captain One Golf Society, a non-profit charity organization in Ghana. This contribution is aimed at supporting the society’s efforts to develop golf among underprivileged and vulnerable youth in the country.





According to Ghana News Agency, Captain One Golf Society, through its Captain One Kids’ project, is actively promoting golf among children from care homes and the streets by collaborating with existing golf clubs in Ghana. The initiative seeks to nurture interest in golf while providing training opportunities for these children.





Max Perry, representing the Green Keepers at Arkley Golf Club, expressed that the club was inspired to make this donation after learning about the success of Captain One Golf Society’s kids’ project, which is currently implemented at major golf courses across Ghana. Perry highlighted the club’s belief in providing hope and opportunities for underprivileged individuals to showcase their talents, which aligns with the goals of the Ghanaian program.





Pius Ayeh Appiah, President and Founder of Captain One Golf Society, expressed gratitude for the donation and promised that the balls would be utilized effectively to further the society’s objectives. He explained that the society’s kids’ golf development program, which spans various golf clubs in Ghana, would benefit from the distributed balls, aiding trainers in their work with young participants.





Appiah emphasized that as a registered non-profit organization under Social Welfare, Captain One Golf Society is dedicated to making golf accessible to all, particularly targeting vulnerable and underprivileged groups. He also called on other stakeholders to join their efforts in providing alternative means of livelihood for young individuals.

