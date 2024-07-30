Cape Coast University wins silver medal at Afro University Basketball Challenge



The University of Cape Coast (UCC) Basketball team, the Wildcats won silver medal at the 6th edition of the 2024 Afro University 3×3 Basketball University Championship in Kampala, Uganda.

The UCC Wildcats who were defending champions lost in the finals on 16-18 aggerate to Ugandan Christian University (UCU).

However, they had secured a spot to represent Africa at the International University Sports Federation (FISU) 3×3 University World Cup to be staged in Xiamen, China, this November.

Frederick Asante, Henry Xorlali, Francis Darke, and Emmanuel Essel, who made up the team secured victories over The American University in Cairo (20-11), East Africa University, Rwanda (21-8), Victoria University (21-14), and University of Abuja (21-11) all on day one of the competition.

The following day, they defeated Makerere University (21-4), Kisii University, Kenya (21-12), United States International University-Africa (17-13), and University of Ibadan (21-16).

In an interview with the media at the Kotoka Internation

al Airport, Dr. Eric Opoku Antwi, Coach of the team expressed satisfaction with the performance of the team.

He said, ‘last year, we lost two of our key players and introduced two new ones who performed excellently’.

‘We faced some formidable teams and managed to beat them all until the final.

‘We would review our performance, learn from it, and aim to bring home the trophy next time’.

Asante, who is the captain of the team said this year event was challenging but they managed to reach the finals.

‘It wasn’t an easy journey to the final because as a defending champion every team we met wanted to beat us.

‘However, we prepared well and did not disappoint despite losing the final, but we thank God for everything,’ he noted

Source: Ghana News Agency