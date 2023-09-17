Campaigns underway to evict undocumented migrants from Sfax

Undocumented sub-Saharan migrants were evicted from the “Ribat El Médina” square and surrounding areas of the Bab El-Jebli fountain, as part of a large-scale security campaign conducted over the past two days by the Interior Ministry units in Sfax. These undocumented migrants had been gathering there for over two months. Campaigns are underway to evict migrants from the Place du Jardin “La Mère et l’Enfant” in Bab El-Jebli, where there is “an anarchic presence of migrants, particularly from the Sudanese community,” Sfax delegate Khalil Akrouti told TAP.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse