Bono Regional Minister Advocates Promotion of ‘Bono’ Local Dialect



Sunyani: Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, has called on the chiefs and people of the region to promote the ‘Bono’ local dialect to preserve the culture and tradition of the people. He emphasized that the Bono language is a crucial part of the region’s identity and plays a significant role in distinguishing the Bono people from other tribes.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Akwaboa made the call while addressing a durbar of chiefs and people of the Bono Region to mark the conclusion of the 2025 ‘Meko Bono’ festival, held at Odomase in the Sunyani West Municipality. The weeklong celebration of the annual festival, organized by Bonofie, an event organizer, was themed ‘From unity, heritage to prosperity’ and was attended by chiefs, queens, foreign nationals, and students. It aimed to showcase and promote the rich cultural heritage and tourist attractions in the region to boost eco-tourism.





Mr Akwaboa highlighted that promoting the Bono local dialect is essential to preserving the region’s cultural heritage for future generations. He noted that the Bono language differentiates the Bono people, making it a unique aspect of their identity. He stated that speaking the Bono language consistently helps preserve the region’s culture, history, and the identity of its people, enabling the Bonos to demonstrate their cultural identity and preserve the language for future generations.





The Regional Minister also emphasized that promoting the dialect should be viewed as a step towards cultural and history preservation. He mentioned that it is crucial to preserve the pride of the younger generation, thereby giving them a sense of self-worth and uplifting their identity. Dignitaries who attended the festival included Mr Francis Owusu Antwi, the Bono East Regional Minister, Mr Vincent Antwi Agyei, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive, Madam Millicent Amankwaa Yeboah, the Sunyani West Member of Parliament (MP), and Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the former Majority Leader.

