Bono Minister Reaffirms Mahama’s Commitment to Fulfil Election 2024 Campaign Promises



Dormaa-ahenkro: Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, has reaffirmed President John Dramani Mahama’s commitment to fulfilling his Election 2024 political campaign promises, aimed at building a better nation. He emphasized that the President is actively working to ensure the fulfillment of these promises, highlighting significant progress in the government’s agenda to reset Ghana’s prospects.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Regional Minister made these remarks during a courtesy visit to the Dormaa Traditional Council at Dormaa-Ahenkro, as part of his familiarisation tour in the region. Mr Akwaboa announced that the region would soon benefit from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) to construct classrooms and dormitories for Senior High Schools. Additionally, he revealed plans for the commencement of construction on a 24-hour market in the Dormaa Municipality.

Mr Akwaboa outlined several government interventions, including the ‘No Stress Fees’ policy, ‘Mahama Care’, and the ‘Akoko Nkit

iketin’ initiative, which are designed to address emerging national challenges. He noted that the ‘Akoko Nkitiketin’ initiative would revitalize the Dormaa poultry sector, creating more jobs for locals. Furthermore, several roads in the region have been designated for construction under the ‘Big Push’ infrastructure initiative, including the 36-kilometer Alaska outer ring road in Sunyani, Sunyani-Ntotroso, Kyeremasu-Gambia, and Dormaa-Nkrantwanta stretches.

Addressing the issue of illegal mining, Mr Akwaboa expressed concern over activities in Amasu, Aboabo, Dormaa-Akwamu, and Wamfie, urging collective efforts to tackle this menace. He pledged the region’s commitment to supporting the Dormaa Traditional Council in stemming illegal mining activities and urged local chiefs and queens to allow the law to hold culprits accountable, rather than intervening on their behalf.

Barima Twumasi Bekoe, the Twafohene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, voiced concerns about the deteriorating state of the Dormaa-Aboabo and Go

rnokrom roads, requesting the regional minister’s intervention for road improvements. Additionally, he echoed concerns over the increasing illegal mining activities and called for more robust actions to control the situation.