BONK, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) Management Says Independent Research Report Concludes Company Is Positioned To Be The Premier Public Vehicle For Multi-Billion Dollar BONK Crypto Ecosystem Via Solana Blockchain

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) (the “Company”), which holds a treasury of the $BONK cryptocurrency token built on the Solana blockchain, focused on empowering a community building revenue generating products, today announced the initiation of equity research coverage by Harbinger Research, highlighting the independent firm’s compelling analysis of the Company’s unique position and significant growth potential following its recent strategic transformation. The comprehensive report frames Bonk, Inc. as the “premier public-market vehicle” for investors seeking regulated exposure to the potentially high-growth, multi-billion dollar BONK ecosystem on the Solana blockchain – a unique opportunity on the Nasdaq exchange.

Harbinger Research’s report (available at https://www.harbingerresearch.com) contextualizes the significance of Bonk, Inc.’s strategy by detailing the remarkable resilience and resurgence of the Solana blockchain which over the past 12 months, generated nearly $3 billion in revenue and according to The Motley Fool, has the potential to become the next $1 trillion digital asset . Solana is now growing faster than Ethereum, especially in key areas such as decentralized finance.i

Once questioned following the FTX collapse, Solana, as Harbinger notes, has re-emerged as a “central hub for innovation,” prized for its unmatched speed and low costs, making it the preferred environment for consumer-facing digital assets. The report highlights BONK’s unique origin as a community-driven initiative launched specifically to revitalize this ecosystem, successfully evolving beyond a simple meme into an “essential component of Solana’s consumer ecosystem.” By positioning itself within this what we believe to be a thriving network and the broader, multi-billion dollar meme coin sector—a proven engine for user adoption—Bonk, Inc. offers investors unique exposure to one of the most dynamic areas of the digital asset economy, as validated by Harbinger’s independent analysis.

“We are pleased to see Harbinger Research recognize the unique and powerful model we are building at Bonk, Inc.,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO. “Harbinger’s validation of our strategy confirms what we believe is a landmark opportunity for investors. We’re building a unique and essential bridge for the public markets to directly access the recurring revenue and growth of a leading DeFi ecosystem. This active, dual-engine model—capturing value from both operational cash flow and a deflationary treasury asset—is designed to translate the BONK ecosystem’s vibrant expansion directly into tangible shareholder value, positioning us at the forefront of this financial evolution.”

He continued: “This report verifies that the Company is not only in the right place at the right time but they’ve also taken the right steps to ensure the Company can capture a substantial portion of this market.”

Mitchell Rudy (a.k.a. Nom), a BONK core contributor and board member of Bonk, Inc., added, “Harbinger’s research accurately captures BONK’s core strengths: a massive, engaged community, real utility driving deflationary mechanics, and deep Solana integration. What makes Bonk, Inc. so compelling is that it’s the exclusive public vehicle designed to channel this powerful ecosystem’s success directly to shareholders. This isn’t just theory; it’s real economic activity driving value. We are executing a proven model, and Harbinger’s report validates the immense potential we are just beginning to unlock together.”

Further validating the potential scale of this model, the Harbinger report outlines the firm’s independent estimates for significant revenue growth in the coming years. Harbinger’s analysis emphasizes the power of the “economic flywheel” inherent in Bonk, Inc.’s model. The report details how growing activity within the ecosystem directly translates into increased revenue for platforms like letsBONK.fun, which then fuels the strategic accumulation and burning of BONK tokens via Bonk, Inc.’s reinvestment strategy. This creates what Harbinger describes as a “virtuous cycle designed to enhance scarcity and drive long-term value” for the entire ecosystem and, by extension, Bonk, Inc. shareholders.

