Bitget Wraps TOKEN2049 Singapore with Universal Exchange Vision and Global Empowerment Push

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), concluded TOKEN2049 Singapore with a commanding presence that reflected both its technological innovation and its visionary impact. From CEO Gracy Chen’s keynote unveiling the UEX era to her thought-provoking panel on women’s empowerment and the company’s 7th anniversary celebration, Bitget showcased how it is redefining both the boundaries and purpose of crypto.

Bitget’s booth dominated the exhibition floor with an unmissable helmet-shaped installation, symbolizing its global partnership with MotoGP . The booth became one of TOKEN2049’s most visited attractions, featuring a racing simulator that gave attendees a taste of championship adrenaline.

The highlight came when three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo stopped by to test the simulator himself, sparking a frenzy of fans and cameras. The experience seamlessly tied sport, technology, and community. A reflection of Bitget’s UEX philosophy: bridging worlds and breaking boundaries.

On Day 1 of the conference, Gracy joined the panel “Empowering Women, Expanding Crypto: The Untapped Trillion-Dollar Opportunity,” expanding on Bitget’s collaboration with UNICEF’s Game Changers Coalition. The initiative aims to bring blockchain education to girls and young innovators through projects like the Global Game Jam, bridging technology and inclusion in emerging economies.

The discussion was complemented by Bitget’s Pop Forward booth at TOKEN2049, a whimsical installation serving popcorn and cotton candy while inviting attendees to learn more about Blockchain4Her and UNICEF’s blockchain education initiatives, symbolizing the lighthearted yet impactful approach of Web3’s “Lady Forward” movement.

On Day 2, Bitget CEO Gracy Chen delivered a headline keynote on the TON Stage, further unveiling the concept of the Universal Exchange (UEX), Bitget’s next-generation model for global markets. Drawing over 50 attendees, Gracy explained how UEX unites crypto, stock tokens, and real-world assets within one accessible platform.

“With all these efforts and upcoming plans, including our upgrade to support all on-chain assets, Bitget is no longer just a centralized exchange,” said Gracy. “We’re now the world’s first Universal Exchange — or as we call it, UEX.”

Bitget concluded the week with TopGear Night: Bitget Turns 7, an exclusive anniversary bash attended by over 500 guests. The event featured live performances, samba dancers, and partners from across the Web3 ecosystem, marking seven years of growth and the official arrival of Bitget’s next chapter as a Universal Exchange.

The celebration reflected Bitget’s evolution from a copy trading-focused exchange into a full-scale platform bridging traditional finance, DeFi, and AI-powered trading tools—a visionary ecosystem designed to make finance borderless and inclusive.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX). Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while providing real-time access to Bitcoin , Ethereum , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet that supports over 130 blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to allocate funds only to what they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbe770c7-1647-4920-b229-07219227a1b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16e20e55-9786-4e6e-9a7d-49782b2f0b12

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ec25de1-8570-45ec-bc35-cd4a2f7f684c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e3b34f0-d956-4bf4-92f6-93f5d80c5c47

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e24d470b-c027-4044-a8da-127f499e7524

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001131730