Bitget Unveils New Ad Featuring FC Barcelona Star Raphinha to Champion Smarter Crypto Solutions

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company, is kicking off a dynamic new campaign with LALIGA, featuring Barcelona’s electrifying winger Raphinha. The new collaboration highlights Bitget’s innovative trading products—Copy Trading, Launchpool, and Pre-market—drawing a clever parallel between the precision of elite football and the strategy behind smart crypto trading via a series of videos that will be launched throughout the month of April.

Just as Raphinha dances past defenders with samba flair or executes tiki-taka precision on the pitch, Bitget’s tools empower traders to navigate the crypto markets with agility and foresight. The campaign’s three commercials showcase this harmony, blending LALIGA’s cutting-edge approach to sports with Bitget’s tech-driven trading solutions.

“In football, split-second decisions make the difference between a goal and a miss,” said Jorge de la Vega, LALIGA executive director. “Partnering with Bitget reflects our shared focus on innovation, performance, and strategy—whether on the field or in the markets.”

Raphinha, who recently hit 50 goal contributions for FC Barcelona this season, echoed the sentiment: “Football and trading both demand quick thinking and the right tools. Bitget’s platform helps traders stay ahead, just like we do on the pitch.”

The campaign isn’t just about star power; it’s about engagement. Bitget will roll out user education initiatives and trading challenges, allowing participants to win exclusive LALIGA prizes, including match tickets to see Raphinha in action for league leaders FC Barcelona. Think of it as a hat-trick of opportunities: learn, trade, and win.

“What excites me most about this partnership isn’t just the shared spotlight between crypto and football; it’s how fundamentally alike these worlds are. When Raphinha receives the ball, he’s processing positioning, momentum, and opportunity in real-time, much like a skilled trader reading market movements,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. She added, “We’ve built tools that give users that same edge: Copy Trading lets you learn from the pros, Launchpool brings effortless passive income, and Pre-market offers early winning opportunities. This campaign celebrates that strategic mindset whether you’re trading on our platform or watching Raphinha light up the Camp Nou.”

LALIGA’s reputation for embracing technology aligns perfectly with Bitget’s mission to make crypto trading accessible and intuitive. Both industries thrive on strategy, timing, and execution—whether it’s a perfectly placed through ball or a well-timed trade. This campaign marks the latest chapter in Bitget’s growing sports legacy, having partnered with football legend Lionel Messi and the Italian football club Juventus. As the campaign unfolds, Bitget and LALIGA aim to inspire fans and traders alike to embrace a smarter, more strategic approach, both in crypto and beyond.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

