Bitget TraderPro Season 3 Features Demo to Live Trading With up to $10,000 Funding Support Per User

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has launched the third season of its popular trading competition called TraderPro program. After two successful seasons, TraderPro has established itself as a premier trading platform, consistently engaging users and receiving widespread positive feedback. Bitget TraderPro is a trading challenge designed to offer both learning and real-world trading opportunities.

Participants begin by trading with a demo account, which allows them to experiment and practice without any financial risk. Once they reach specific milestones, they graduate to live trading, where Bitget provides funding support for the chance to enjoy the thrill of making real profits. It’s an ideal combination of learning and competition as traders are given the chance to refine their strategies and aim for top rewards.

After completing the demo challenge, participants advance to live trading with Bitget’s 1:1 funding support. Qualified traders can create sub-accounts for elite trading and become TraderPro elite traders. Bitget will match their investment (from 1000 to 5000 USDT), enabling them to take larger positions on all trading pairs. With this support, traders can aim for higher profits while minimizing personal risk. Maximum leverage remains capped at 20X in Phase 2.

The theme for this season, TraderPro has set up “New Funding Power-Up to $10,000 & MEME Coin Challenge,” helping crypto users practice trading and be incentivized for their efforts. The competition phase will run for around thirty days from 9th September to October, 2024, with ambitious targets set to drive user participation and engagement. Through the program, it aims to convert 500 participants into Bitget elite traders, further strengthening its VIP trading community.

To ensure transparency and build trust, Bitget will provide daily trading performance reports, offering real-time updates on the competition’s progress and outcomes. This feature is aimed at keeping participants informed and engaged throughout the event.

Building on the success of previous seasons, which saw a 107% increase in participants and a 73% rise in referrals from Season 1 to Season 2, Bitget is committed to further elevating TraderPro’s status within the trading community. The introduction of comprehensive promotional strategies, including collaborations with key opinion leaders (KOLs) and community engagement plans, shows Bitget’s dedication to maintaining its position as a leader in the industry.

In conclusion, TraderPro Season 3 is set to be an exciting and rewarding experience for both novice and experienced traders. With the potential to win up to $10,000 in funding rewards, participants are encouraged to register early and take full advantage of the program’s offerings.

For more information on TraderPro, please visit here .

