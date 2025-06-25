Bitget Powers India Blockchain Tour in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Mumbai

NEW DELHI, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has joined the 2025 edition of the India Blockchain Tour (IBT) as the exclusive “Powered by” partner for the Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai chapters. The collaboration brings a sharper focus to blockchain education and real-world applications across three major cities through curated networking and knowledge-sharing events in the second half of the year.

Organized by Octaloop, IBT 2025 will span eight cities and feature key voices across policy, investment, development, and product. Hyderabad (June 28), Ahmedabad (July 13), and Mumbai (August 3) will serve as the core cities supported by Bitget, with each stop designed to bring together a local mix of talent and curiosity. Interactive sessions, product showcases, and discussion forums will create an accessible entry point into blockchain technology and digital assets, particularly for students, developers, and working professionals.

“India is a key market for us. Whether it’s working with regulators or engaging directly with blockchain developers, we’re actively building here. As one of the top global exchanges, we see this tour as an opportunity to meet people on the ground and strengthen the trust that drives long-term growth,” said Jyotsna Hirdyani, Head of South Asia at Bitget.

This multi-city roadshow marks a return to on-ground activation for Bitget in India, building on the success of its 2023 “India Learns Crypto” initiative. That campaign launched with packed meetups in Delhi and Mumbai, drawing hundreds of attendees and leading to sustained community interest in educational forums. The Delhi session alone brought together over 140 participants, while the Mumbai event hosted over 300. Featuring a blend of speaker panels, partner collaborations, and open Q&A, the series gained traction as a trusted forum for blockchain learning.

India’s role in the global crypto and blockchain landscape continues to expand—marked by growing developer activity, rising user interest in self-custody and DeFi, and increasingly visible local startup innovation. The tour provides a natural format to channel this momentum into more structured learning and collaboration, while offering platforms for emerging voices and projects to gain visibility.

The choice of Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai reflects a broader pattern in India’s web3 evolution. These cities are known for their concentration of technical universities, strong fintech ecosystems, and a rising number of first-time blockchain users. Engaging them through direct, city-level programming allows for a sharper local pulse—one that online campaigns often miss.

As the tour continues across India through the end of the year, Bitget’s participation aims to serve as a touchpoint for those seeking practical exposure to blockchain—beyond market cycles. With a focus on accessibility and relevance, the collaboration intends to build tangible outcomes for the people who will shape India’s next wave of digital innovation.

To join us on the tour, please visit here.

