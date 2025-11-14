Bitget Partners with Tiger.com, Bringing High-Speed Tools to Intraday Traders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced a new partnership with Tiger.com , a professional trading terminal built for precision, speed, and strategy. The collaboration allows traders to connect directly to Bitget through Tiger’s platform in seconds, unlocking a seamless environment for intraday trading and advanced market analysis.

Tiger.com, chosen by over 300,000 users globally, offers access to cryptocurrencies, stocks, futures, and Forex, making it an all-in-one ecosystem for traders who value performance and adaptability. Its comprehensive interface supports a wide array of technical tools, including customizable Depth of Market views, cluster and trade feeds, advanced charting with more than 60 indicators, and robust risk management modules. The platform also features training simulators and strategy playback tools, giving traders the ability to test, learn, and optimize their performance in real-world conditions.

The partnership brings Bitget’s deep liquidity, fast execution, and institutional-grade infrastructure to Tiger’s community, enabling users to execute their strategies with the same level of efficiency used by top professionals.

“This partnership is about empowering the trading community with tools that match their ambition,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “Bitget’s liquidity and security, combined with Tiger’s precision trading environment, offer a truly professional-grade experience for active traders. Together, we’re bridging speed, depth, and strategy into one seamless ecosystem.”

CEO Tiger.com, “Our goal has always been to give traders a full spectrum of solutions designed to meet their goals of both financial and crypto markets—from asset variety, technical analysis, to execution speed. Partnering with Bitget adds another dimension to that mission, giving our users direct access to one of the world’s most innovative and liquid exchanges.”

With the goal of enhancing the trading experience through specialized tools and more intelligent market engagement, the collaboration with Tiger.com builds on the foundational belief that users should Trade Smarter, not harder. These partnerships support Bitget’s development into a Universal Exchange (UEX), where user experience, liquidity, and professional-grade products come together to redefine contemporary trading.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

