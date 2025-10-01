Bitget Challenges Major Exchanges with its Universal Exchange Model, Report with Animoca Brands Highlights

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has been highlighted in a new Animoca Brands report, “Exchanges’ Next Phase: Reaching the Mainstream,” which examines how exchanges will evolve into the primary gateways to the on-chain economy. The report highlights Bitget’s UEX concept as a leading example of how centralized platforms are expanding beyond crypto trading into tokenized assets and real-world financial integration.

Centralized exchanges have already played a pivotal role in crypto adoption, evolving from simple OTC upgrades into multi-layered financial platforms. The joint report notes that while centralized venues still account for the majority of liquidity, the next phase of adoption will hinge on whether exchanges can extend beyond trading to become integrated gateways for payments, DeFi, and tokenized assets. It highlights Bitget’s positioning within this shift, emphasizing how UEX could reshape participation in both retail and institutional markets.

Bitget’s UEX strategy is already evident in its product innovations, which align with the report’s findings, showing a growing demand for hybrid models. Features such as AI-powered trading with GetAgent, Onchain integration for early-stage token access, and stock futures, echo the report’s conclusion that the exchanges that thrive will be those that seamlessly connect trading, investing, and real-world utility under one platform.

“Our vision is clear, exchanges can no longer be just trading venues. They must serve as bridges, giving users a simple yet powerful way to move between centralized and decentralized worlds,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “The UEX model represents this future, and this report reinforces why we are confident it is the right path.”

Animoca Brands underscored the significance of this evolution. “The report shows how exchanges like Bitget are evolving from liquidity hubs into cultural and financial gateways for the entire ecosystem,” said Ming Ruan, Head of Research and Data at Animoca Brands. “It’s a shift that brings together gaming, payments, identity, and tokenized assets, creating an onchain world that is both accessible and scalable.”

The report emphasizes that the exchanges best positioned to lead will be those that build credibility with institutions while keeping pace with retail adoption through culturally relevant activations and simplified user experiences. Bitget’s move to UEX aligns with this trajectory, taking partnerships and innovations to a new level and setting the standard for how exchanges can operate as true universal gateways.

For the full report, visit here .

