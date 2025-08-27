Bitget Brings the Bull to Bali at Coinfest Asia 2025

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has successfully concluded its participation at Coinfest Asia 2025, held at Nuanu Creative City, Bali, from 21 to 22 August. As one of the most anticipated gatherings on the Asian crypto calendar, Coinfest Asia brought together innovators, builders, and enthusiasts, with Bitget marking its presence with a series of engaging activities that spotlighted its community-driven spirit, product innovation, and global partnerships.

The celebrations kicked off on 20 August with a lighthearted padel game tournament at Paradise Padel Bali, bringing together partners and friends ahead of the main Coinfest agenda. On 22 August, Bitget and Bitget Wallet co-hosted the official Indonesia side event, ‘Chill & Bull’, which featured product sharing sessions from VIP managers, an introduction to Bitget’s AI-powered trading assistant GetAgent, and insights from Bitget Wallet’s team on their recent rebrand, ‘Crypto for Everyone’.

Bitget and Bitget Wallet introduced exclusive branded merchandise line created specifically for Coinfest attendees, blending the companies’ signature branding with the spirit of the Bali event. Attendees also had the chance to catch sight of Bitget’s branded bike, highlighting the company’s global MotoGP partnership and reinforcing its presence at the intersection of sport, culture, and crypto.

Bitget x MotoGP Bike

The ‘Chill & Bull’ side event also featured a mini panel discussion titled Crypto Market Pulse: Regional Strategies & Global Outlook in a Shifting Landscape. Panelists shared their personal views on the shifting dynamics of the market, addressing questions from the audience and sparking open conversations about future opportunities in crypto and Web3.

Bitget Team at Chill & Bull Bitget VIP Sharing

Bitget VIP Sharing SEA-Relaxed Panel

Bitget’s vibrant engagement at Coinfest Asia reflects its continued investment in community engagement, education, and cultural connection, ensuring that its ecosystem extends far beyond trading into real-world experiences that resonate with both institutional and retail audiences alike.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3508fa8-df83-4ff7-8e71-e0980638b47f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c58068c1-0757-4fca-8661-84bdbbed1bf1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42013e23-d450-4a15-8b21-9b7805f05bb2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27825ce1-5b82-4939-ae5a-23df81017e8d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d17fccf6-42ea-4cfe-bef8-ab05497c5482

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39528144-28a7-411e-83b1-690d33bfdcec

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001124823