Bitget Appoints Intae Song as the Chief Sales Officer to Drive New Growth Opportunities

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has appointed Intae Song as Chief Sales Officer, commemorating a key turning point in his tenure with the company. As one of the earliest employees at Bitget, Song has played a key role in shaping the exchange’s approach and is now a Business Partner at the firm. His appointment as the CSO comes at a time when Bitget is the fastest-growing CEX.

Song entered the cryptocurrency sector in 2017 as a personal investor, leveraging his background in investment to navigate the emerging digital asset landscape. In 2020, he joined Bitget in a sales role, where his market expertise and strategic vision contributed to the company’s expansion. Over the years, he has taken on multiple leadership roles, serving as Head of Sales in 2021 before transitioning to Business Partner in 2023. His appointment in 2025 signals a renewed drive to strengthen Bitget’s global presence, refine its competitive edge in the futures market, and expand its reach into emerging sectors of crypto trading.

“Over the years, Intae has played a huge role in shaping our strategy and driving our expansion. He has always been the go-to person when it comes to growth, and his consistent hard work and dedication to the company have truly set him apart. We’re excited to see him take on this new role as Chief Sales Officer, and I’m confident he’ll continue to help us scale even further and take Bitget to new heights,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

A key priority in his new role is to elevate futures trading as a key investment strategy on Bitget. The exchange has built a strong reputation in this segment, and Song aims to further establish it as the dominant force in the industry. Beyond futures, he intends to explore new growth opportunities in institutional-grade trading solutions, advanced risk management tools, and smart trading experiences tailored to both professional and retail users. His focus will also include deepening Bitget’s presence in key global markets, ensuring that the exchange remains adaptable to shifting regulatory landscapes and evolving user demands.

“When I first joined Bitget, it was a rising platform with immense potential. Today, it stands as a major force in the industry with over 100 million users, and the next stage of growth will require innovation, precision, and a relentless drive to push boundaries,” said Intae Song, CSO at Bitget. “The futures market remains our strongest pillar, and my goal is to make it the undisputed leader. At the same time, there is immense potential in expanding our offerings for institutional traders, optimizing liquidity solutions, and creating a more dynamic trading environment. This is not just about growth—it’s about redefining what is possible in crypto trading,” he added.

With Song at the helm of its sales strategy, Bitget is bound for another phase of expansion, strengthening its position as a major player in the cryptocurrency exchange landscape while venturing into new frontiers of digital asset trading.

