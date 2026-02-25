Bitget and Arkis Partner to Expand Capital-Efficient Institutional Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced a partnership with Arkis , an institutional digital asset prime brokerage providing unified margin and credit across centralized and decentralized venues. The collaboration introduces Direct Market Access (DMA) to Bitget within Arkis’s prime brokerage framework, enabling institutions to trade on Bitget while financing positions through a single, portfolio-based margin model.

Through the integration, institutional clients can execute trades on Bitget using familiar sub-account structures and API-based workflows, while borrowing against a unified portfolio margin that spans Bitget and other supported venues. This structure replaces isolated margin requirements with portfolio-level netting, allowing trading firms to deploy capital more efficiently and reduce balance sheet friction across active strategies.

“Institutions want to deploy capital where it works hardest, without having to manage fragmented margin across platforms,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “The integration with Arkis gives institutional traders a more practical way to access Bitget while managing risk and financing at the portfolio level. It’s a structure that fits how professional desks actually operate.”

For institutional users on Bitget, the partnership provides a more flexible way to scale trading activity across spot and derivatives markets. Positions executed on Bitget can now be financed under Arkis’s credit framework, enabling higher capital utilization without fragmenting margin across venues.

“Trading firms need capital efficiency without sacrificing risk discipline,” said Serhii Tyshchenko, CEO of Arkis. “By enabling DMA to Bitget within Arkis’s unified margin framework, this partnership allows institutions to finance positions holistically across venues while maintaining the controls expected in professional trading environments.”

The integration reflects Bitget’s continued focus on institutional infrastructure within the broader UEX framework. Recent analysis by Messari of the UEX model has highlighted, institutional participation increasingly favors platforms that combine liquidity, execution and financing within a unified operating structure. Portfolio-based margin and direct market access are becoming standard requirements for professional capital.

By pairing Bitget’s execution environment with Arkis’s prime brokerage capabilities, the partnership delivers a streamlined framework for institutional traders navigating complex digital markets, where capital efficiency and operational clarity are central to performance.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

About Arkis

Arkis is an institutional digital asset prime brokerage providing unified margin, credit, and risk management across centralized and decentralized trading venues. Built for professional trading firms, Arkis enables portfolio-level financing that replaces isolated, venue-specific margin with a single capital-efficient credit framework. Through DMA, cross-venue portfolio margin, and integrated risk controls, Arkis allows institutions to finance and manage positions holistically across spot, derivatives, CeFi, and DeFi markets. The platform is designed to align with how institutional desks operate in practice, prioritizing balance sheet efficiency, operational clarity, and disciplined risk management.

