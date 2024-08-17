Betty Mould and Marietta Brew campaign in Ashanti region



Former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Betty Mould-Iddrisu is on a campaign outreach in the Ashanti region with her successor and friend, Marietta Brew.

The two former ministers and leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been on the weeklong campaign and engaging communities in constituencies including, Offinso North, Kwabre East, Afigya Kwabre South, Afigya Kwabre North, among others in the region.

‘I am glad to join Aunty Betty with my colleagues and friends in the NDC to campaign with her, and to tell Ghanaians about the hope and good intentions of John Mahama when he becomes President again. This is an invitation we could not miss,’ Miss Brew noted.

She said, ‘I have been here for one whole week; it’s not just a campaign outreach. I have spent some days training polling agents too.’

The two women and their friends have been campaigning on key policies of the NDC, including the 24-hour economy policy and why the NPP must be voted out of power in order to reset the cou

ntry and make it work again.

Speaking to constituents in the Kwabre South constituency, Betty Mould underscored the importance of rescuing Ghana and putting it on the path of progress once more, under John Mahama.

‘The progress of this country is non-negotiable in this elections, and we have the chance to choose progress over the decay we’ve seen in the last 8 years. Ghana will be better with John Mahama who has done it before, and he’ll come and do it again’ she said.

On Saturday, July 13, Miss Brew and her friends officially started their campaign outreach, when they joined the Vice Presidential candidate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman for a campaign tour of the Madina market.

Miss Brew was joined by friends including Helgar Boadi, Emeafa Hardcastle, Lawrencia Abena Wurah and other key volunteers.

Source: Ghana News Agency