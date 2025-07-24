Assin North YEA Director Assures Agitated NDC Supporters of Jobs



Assin north: Mr Francis Bright Ativi, the newly appointed Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Director in the Assin North District, has assured agitated National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth of jobs to change their destinies. The Director made this assurance during an interview with the Ghana News Agency on his first day at work.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Ativi noted that the Mahama administration was committed to job creation and would roll out strategic plans to ensure every youth in the district received their fair share of employment opportunities. He acknowledged the frustration, uncertainties, and anxiety among the youth regarding job scarcity, but urged them to exercise restraint as the government worked to expand employment avenues for everyone.





Mr Ativi informed job seekers that all job opportunities available on the agency’s job center were entirely free and cautioned against any demand for payment in the recruitment process. He emphasized that the youth of Ghana deserved more than promises and that he was tasked with taking action to fulfill this need.





Data from the Ghana Statistical Service (GIS) indicated that 1.9 million young Ghanaians aged between 15-35 are unemployed, with 38 percent actively seeking jobs. It is noteworthy that on Monday, July 21, some agitated NDC youth forcibly removed Mr Christian Ankomahene Amoah, the then Director of YEA, from office, claiming due process was not followed in his appointment.

