Assin North NDC Supporters Euphoric Over James Gyakye Quayson’s Acquittal



Accra: Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Assin North are jubilant, following the Accra High Court’s ruling that acquitted and discharged their Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. James Gyakye Quayson.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Quayson had been in a legal battle over dual citizenship since 2021 but was cleared of all charges when the court dismissed the case against him on Wednesday, April 09. A statement issued by the MP and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Accra, on Thursday highlighted the community’s relief and optimism following the verdict.





The statement quoted Mr. Nicholas Coffie, a member of the Assin North Constituency Communication team for the NDC, expressing satisfaction with the court’s decision and optimism for the future. Mr. Coffie stated, “The court’s decision was fair, and we look forward to a brighter future now that Quayson is relieved from the stress brought on by the case.”





The statement also mentioned that many supporters were eagerly anticipating further developments in the constituency, including an alleged ministerial appointment promised by the then-former President John Dramani Mahama during the 2023 Assin North by-election campaign. It noted that the legal challenges Mr. Quayson faced had negatively impacted the constituency’s development, particularly in areas like road infrastructure.





“We are glad that justice has been served, and we believe this marks a new chapter for our constituency. The promised ministerial appointment will be a significant boost to our region’s development,” the statement said.





The statement further noted that Mr. Quayson’s acquittal brought relief to his supporters, who had been anxiously following the case. “The court’s decision is seen as a vindication of Quayson’s innocence and a boost to the NDC’s morale in the constituency,” it concluded.

