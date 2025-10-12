Assemblyman Donates 30 Desks to Dodi-Atta Kofi JHS to Enhance Learning Conditions



Accra: In a bid to improve teaching and learning conditions, Mr. Adamu Hussein, the Assemblyman for the Dodi-Atta Kofi Electoral Area, has donated 30 dual desks valued at GHS5,400.00 to the Dodi-Atta Kofi Junior High School (JHS) in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region.





According to Ghana News Agency, the donation was made in partnership with the Atta Kofi United Migrant Association, a community-based group made up of natives of the area residing outside the district who are committed to supporting local development.





Mr. Hussein, speaking during a brief handing-over ceremony at the school, said the decision to donate the desks followed a joint assessment with the Association. The assessment revealed that most of the school’s furniture was broken, leaving students to either sit on the floor or share limited space.





He described the situation as disheartening and said immediate intervention was necessary to ensure that pupils could learn in a more comfortable and dignified environment. ‘We realised with concern that the lack of proper desks was negatively affecting the learning process. As community leaders and stakeholders in education, we felt it was our duty to act instead of waiting solely on government support,’ he said.





Mr. Hussein noted that the gesture aligns with ongoing efforts by the community to promote quality education and called on other well-meaning individuals and groups to support schools in deprived areas. He advised the students and school authorities to handle the desks with care to ensure their durability and long-term use.





Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Mr. Gerald Acquah Frimpong, Headmaster of Dodi-Atta Kofi JHS, expressed gratitude to the Assemblyman and the Association for their timely intervention. He said the donation would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning.





He highlighted that during the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), the school presented 15 candidates who achieved aggregate scores between 20 and 25, a performance that ranked the school among the best in the Kadjebi District. Mr. Frimpong further encouraged parents and guardians within the area to enrol their children in the school, assuring them of the school’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.





He also appealed for additional support in the form of teaching and learning materials, as well as infrastructure, to complement the efforts of the teachers and improve the overall learning environment.





The presentation ceremony was attended by community members, teachers, students, and representatives of the Atta Kofi United Migrant Association, who all lauded the initiative and pledged their continued support towards improving education in the community.

