Asante Gold Corporation Awards Full Scholarships to 31 Students from Local Communities



Sefwi Wiawso: The Asante Gold Corporation, through its Chirano Sefwiman Foundation, has granted full scholarships to 31 academically promising students from local communities within the company’s operational areas. The initiative, which aims to support needy but brilliant students, was highlighted during an awards ceremony where Mr. Stephen Asante Yamoah, the General Manager of the company, detailed the scholarship’s transformative impact over the past five years.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Yamoah emphasized that the scholarship recipients underwent a rigorous selection process. This included an aptitude test to evaluate their academic readiness and interviews to assess their potential and eligibility. The process was designed to be equitable and transparent, ensuring that all participating communities had an equal opportunity and only the most deserving candidates were selected.





Mr. Yamoah noted that the scholarship empowers young individuals, enabling them to achieve their dreams and contribute to their communities’ development. He highlighted that the Chirano Sefwiman Foundation and the General Manager’s Scholarship have awarded 107 scholarships to date, with the first batch of 33 graduates excelling in professions such as medicine, engineering, nursing, teaching, and other fields.





Acknowledging the efforts of those involved, Mr. Yamoah praised the Board of Governors of the Foundation and the scholarship committee for their dedication to maintaining fairness and transparency in the selection process. He also expressed his gratitude to the Community Consultative Committee (CCC) for their ongoing partnership in promoting education as a key element of community development.





Mr. Kwaku Sarfo Duah, Board Chair of the Chirano Sefwiman Foundation, addressed the scholarship recipients, noting they were chosen from over 100 applicants. He encouraged the students to justify the investment made in them. He reaffirmed Asante Gold Corporation Limited and the Foundation’s commitment to community development through educational infrastructure, potable water projects, and more.





Representing the beneficiaries, Master Michael Olatugi Adjani, a Geography and Rural Development student at Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST), expressed gratitude for the scholarship. He vowed to work diligently to honor the investment made in their education.

