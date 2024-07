Tunis: The Assembly of People’s Representatives (ARP) approved, on Tuesday, during a plenary session, a bill related to a-pound 50-million loan agreement (about 168 million dinars) to be dedicated to Tunisia’s general budget. It was signed on April 17, 2024, between the Tunisian and Italian governments.

The loan has favorable terms: It will be repaid over 40 years with 31 years of grace period and 0% annual interest rate.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse