Army Officer Ascends as Chief of Sefwi Amoaya

Sefwi Amoaya: The King makers of Sefwi Amoaya have crowned Mr. Theophilus Antwi Bosiako, a military officer, as the new chief of the Sefwi Amoaya traditional area in the Bodi District of the Western North Region. His stool name is Nana Gyabeng Mbosa ll, who also serves as the Akyeampemhene of the Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council.

According to Ghana News Agency, the 35-year-old chief holds a certificate in security. During his inaugural speech, Nana Gyabeng Mbosa ll urged the people of Sefwi Amoaya to unite and support him in developing the area. Highlighting education as his main priority, he emphasized its significance as a tool for development and expressed his desire to contribute to the education of young people in the community.

The chief of Sefwi Besease, Nana Kojo Fuachie ll, who chaired the occasion, pledged his support to the new chief in his developmental efforts. The event was also attended by Mr. Sampson Ahi, the Member of Parliament for the Bodi constituency, the current district chief executive for Bodi District Assembly, Mr. Stephen Baidoo, and the former district chief executive, Mr. Ignatius Akwasi Amankwah.