Armed Robbers Strike on Yeji-Kumasi Highway, Motorbike Rider Killed

Yeji: Armed robbers have robbed passengers of their valuables, including unspecified sums of money, on the Yeji-Kumasi highway and shot a motorbike rider in the process. The Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt that the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Kobre, a farming settlement along the stretch.

According to Ghana News Agency, the robbers chanced on a taxi cab traveling from Nyumoase to Yeji and shot a motorbike rider to death when he attempted to flee the scene. Mr. Mohammed Sagon, the driver of the taxi cab, reported that the robbers, numbering about four, subjected the passengers to severe beatings, taking their money and other valuables.

The body of the rider has been deposited at the Yeji St Mathias Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Mr. Abdul Nasir Dauda, the Pru East District Chief Executive, confirmed the incident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. He stated that the Pru East District Security Committee is working to address the growing incidents of armed robbery on the highway.