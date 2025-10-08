AngloGold Ashanti Initiates 24-Unit Classroom Block Project for Obuasi Schools



Obuasi: AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has initiated the construction of a 24-unit classroom block for the Obuasi cluster of schools in the Municipality. This project aims to address the infrastructural gaps within the education sector and provide a safe and functional environment conducive to effective teaching and learning.





According to Ghana News Agency, the classroom block is expected to be one of the largest and most modern public basic school facilities in Ghana. It will feature sick bays for both male and female students, offices for the head teacher and assistants, staff common rooms, an ICT laboratory, a library, a general assembly hall, a cafeteria, additional offices, and washroom facilities. Mr. Edmund Oduro Agyei, the Community Relations Manager of AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, stated at the ceremony that the project aligns with the Mine’s purpose of ‘Mining to empower people and advance societies.’





The initiative is part of AngloGold Ashanti’s 10-Year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP), which is committed to enhancing access to quality education in its host communities. Mr. Agyei emphasized that the facility, once completed, would significantly improve teaching and learning, thereby promoting quality education in the area.





Mr. George Alfred Koomson, the Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, commended AngloGold Ashanti for its continuous commitment to improving access to quality education in the municipality. He pointed out the company’s significant contributions, including the provision of educational infrastructure, learning materials, and teacher capacity-building programs. He remarked that the new classroom block demonstrates AngloGold Ashanti’s dedication to providing a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.





In line with AngloGold Ashanti’s commitment to promoting local economic growth and empowering local contractors, two Obuasi-based firms, Kilon Company Ltd. and Erok Ghana Ltd., have been awarded the contract to execute the project within 16 months.

