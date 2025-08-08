Anglican Church Commiserates with Ghana Over Fatal Helicopter Crash, Offers Prayers for Nation’s Healing



Accra: The Anglican Church in Ghana has extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Ghana following the tragic military helicopter crash that claimed the lives of two Ministers of State and six other prominent individuals on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, in a solemn message addressed to President John Dramani Mahama and signed by the Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, Most Reverend Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, the Church said it received the news of the crash ‘with profound sorrow and deep sadness.’





The incident, which occurred in the Adansi Akrofuom area of the Ashanti Region, involved a Ghana Air Force helicopter and resulted in the deaths of senior government officials, party stalwarts, and military officers, plunging the nation into mourning.





Among the deceased were Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation; Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture; Dr. Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Ashanti Regional Minister; and Mr. Samuel Aboagye, a former NDC parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East.





The crash also claimed the lives of three service personnel: Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum-Ampadu, hailed as one of the Ghana Air Force’s brightest young pilots, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.





‘We extend our heartfelt condolences to the President of the Republic, the Government of Ghana, the bereaved families, and all who have been affected by this national tragedy,’ the Anglican Church’s statement read.





The Church honoured the memory and dedicated service of the deceased, acknowledging the sacrifice of both civilian and military personnel who died in the line of duty.





‘Their sacrifice and dedication to the Republic will forever be etched in the heart of our nation,’ Archbishop Ben-Smith stated.





Describing the moment as one of great national mourning, the Church offered prayers for the souls of the departed and asked for divine strength and peace for their grieving families.





‘At this moment of national mourning, we offer our prayers for the souls of the departed, and we ask God to grant them eternal rest and to comfort their families with His peace that surpasses all understanding,’ the statement said.





It further added, ‘We also pray for strength and divine guidance for the leadership of our nation as we navigate this period of grief and loss.’





The Archbishop noted that the entire Anglican Communion in Ghana stands in solidarity with the country and renewed the Church’s commitment to intercede for wisdom, unity, and healing for the nation.





Quoting scripture, the Church encouraged the bereaved and the entire country with the words of Matthew 5:4: ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.’





‘May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace,’ the Archbishop added.





The government has since ordered that all national flags be flown at half-mast until further notice, as the country comes to terms with the devastating loss of some of its most committed public servants and patriotic citizens.

