AMMREN Urges Stakeholders to Renew Efforts in Malaria Elimination

Accra: The African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN), a non-governmental organization, has urged stakeholders to renew their commitment to eliminating malaria.

According to Ghana News Agency, the theme for this year’s World Malaria Day, ‘Malaria Ends with Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,’ is not merely a slogan but a call to action to galvanize efforts across borders. Dr. Charity Binka, Executive Secretary of AMMREN, emphasized in a statement marking the 2025 World Malaria Day the necessity for bold investments and renewed political will to accelerate the journey towards a malaria-free world. Dr. Binka stated, “We must reinvest in proven tools, reimagine our approach to malaria control, and reignite political and community action to eliminate this disease.”

The latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) 2024 annual report reveal an estimated 263 million malaria cases globally, resulting in approximately 597,000 deaths. The African region bears the heaviest burden, accounting for 95% of all cases and 96% of deaths, with most victims being children under five.

The statement highlighted the precariousness of the fight against malaria despite progress over the years, compounded by funding cuts and emerging global health threats. It emphasized the ongoing need for sustained advocacy and accountability. A key component of this advocacy involves leveraging the power of the media, prompting AMMREN to urge journalists, editors, and media houses to increase coverage of malaria-related issues. “A well-informed media can drive behavioral change, encourage the adoption of preventive practices, and ensure that malaria remains a priority on both national and global health agendas,” the statement read. The media plays a vital role in amplifying community voices, highlighting innovative solutions, and maintaining pressure on decision-makers to act.