AMECO Principal Appeals for Improved Infrastructure and Road Construction



Amedzofe: Dr Dickson Tsey, Principal of Amedzofe EP College of Education (AMECO), has appealed to government, stakeholders, and well-meaning individuals to support the development of critical infrastructure needed to elevate the College to the status it deserves. Speaking at the 18th Matriculation Ceremony of the College, where 315 students were officially inducted, Dr Tsey highlighted the dire need for improved facilities and road access, stressing that the current state of infrastructure is affecting both the quality of education and the well-being of students and staff.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Tsey called for the construction of an ultramodern auditorium, which he said would serve as a central venue for academic activities, cultural events, and student gatherings. ‘Our current Assembly Hall was designed to accommodate only 200 people, but we often have to squeeze in over 300 people, causing discomfort and limiting participation in key events. We urgently need help from the government and stakeh

olders to construct a modern auditorium that befits our growing student population.’

The Principal also lamented about the stalled construction of a four-story GETFund female hostel project, which remains at the foundation level due to a lack of interest from contractors. ‘We appeal to our special guests and all friends of AMECO in government to intervene and help secure funding to complete this much-needed facility.’ He noted that the lack of sufficient student accommodations was placing additional stress on both male and female students, affecting their comfort and academic performance.

Dr Tsey further called for urgent intervention in fixing the deteriorating road network leading to the College. He described the poor road conditions as a major challenge for students, staff, and visitors, making it difficult for the institution to attract new applicants and potential investors. ‘The deplorable state of our roads has become a burden on the management of the College. We are appealing to all relevant stakeho

lders to address this issue to improve access to AMECO.’

The Principal also called for the construction of additional male hostels, staff accommodation, and administrative office space, noting that the current facilities are inadequate for the College’s growing needs. ‘These improvements will not only enhance the student experience but also create an environment where excellence can flourish.’

The Member of Parliament for Kwahu Afram Plains North, Mr. Kpeli Worlasi, who was the Special Guest and an alumnus of AMECO assured the College that he would liaise with the MP for Ho West, Mr. Emmanuel Bedzrah, to explore ways to support AMECO’s infrastructure development. ‘AMECO, as the only tertiary institution in the Ho West Constituency, is below the level expected of it. As an old and respected College, it deserves better infrastructure and learning facilities.’

Mr. Worlasi expressed optimism that recent government interventions, including the capping of the GETFund, would free up more funds for tertiary instit

utions, allowing AMECO to benefit from infrastructure projects aimed at stabilizing deficits in the education sector. ‘I am confident that AMECO will be one of the beneficiaries of this intervention, and I will do my best to push for these developments.’

The event was attended by education officials, faculty members, and students, all of whom echoed the need for improved infrastructure to support quality teacher education at AMECO.