Amansie West DISEC Nabs 21 Burkinabe Nationals for Illegal Mining in Water Bodies



Amansie west: The Amansie West District Security Council (DISEC) has detained 21 foreign nationals from Burkina Faso for conducting illegal mining activities in the water bodies at Esaase Bontefufuo, located in the Ashanti Region.





According to Ghana News Agency, the apprehension was led by the District Police Command and the Formed Police Unit (FPU) under the supervision of ASP Solomon Adusei Berko. This operation was initiated following credible intelligence about illegal mining operations being carried out by the foreigners along river bodies within the district.





ASP Berko noted that the suspects were captured during a coordinated dawn operation targeting multiple sites where the pollution of streams and destruction of vegetation had been flagged. “We moved in swiftly upon receiving the report and arrested the 21 Burkinabes actively engaged in mining operations on the water bodies. Several pieces of mining equipment and tools used in their operations were retrieved,” he stated.





The illegal mining activities by these individuals have led to significant environmental degradation, including the destruction of farmlands and contamination of rivers, which are crucial sources of drinking water for the local communities, ASP Berko highlighted.





Mr. Prince Manu Morris, District Chief Executive for Amansie West and Chairman of the District Security Council, praised the rapid response by the security agencies and reiterated the Assembly’s stern position against illegal mining within the district. He stressed that DISEC, along with the Ghana Police Service, the National Intelligence Bureau, and the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), will continue to strengthen surveillance and enforcement efforts to eradicate illegal foreign miners.





“We cannot allow the destruction of our environment and water bodies to continue. The government is committed to protecting our natural resources and ensuring that mining activities are done responsibly and legally. Any individual or group, whether local or foreign, who engages in such destructive practices will face the full rigours of the law,” Mr. Morris asserted.





He also urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious mining activities or movements of foreigners in their communities to the relevant authorities for swift action.





Currently, the detained Burkinabes are in police custody aiding the investigations, with plans underway to hand them over to the GIS for further processing and potential repatriation.

