Akur8 Secures $120 Million in Series C Round to Accelerate Growth of its Next Generation Actuarial Platform

PARIS and LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Akur8, the machine learning-powered insurance pricing and reserving platform, announced today that it has secured $120 million in series C funding, bringing its total raised investment to $180 million. This latest funding round was led by One Peak, a leading growth equity firm investing in software scale-ups, with participation from Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry acting on behalf of its clients, and historical investor Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The new funding will significantly bolster Akur8’s ability to expand its product portfolio and fuel its growth in key global markets.

Developed explicitly for insurers, Akur8 has been revolutionizing non-life insurance pricing with transparent AI since 2019. Its cloud-based, fully integrated platform empowers insurers to price at unprecedented speed, directly influencing financial outcomes and enhancing risk assessments. With the recent acquisition of the Arius reserving platform ( read PR ), Akur8 further expands its product portfolio and customer base, amplifying the value delivered to insurance carriers worldwide. Akur8 secures $120 million in Series C funding The new funding will be used to:

Fuel product innovation : Akur8 will invest in R&D to enrich its insurance pricing platform with two new modules:

(1) Optim , which enables insurers to determine the optimal insurance pricing strategy to meet their business objective, and

(2) Deploy , Akur8’s new rating engine, enabling pricing teams to seamlessly bring their rates into production.

: Akur8 will invest in R&D to enrich its insurance pricing platform with two new modules: (1) , which enables insurers to determine the optimal insurance pricing strategy to meet their business objective, and (2) , Akur8’s new rating engine, enabling pricing teams to seamlessly bring their rates into production. Drive growth by leveraging Akur8’s recent acquisition of Arius : As Akur8 enters the insurance reserving sector, it will strategically target new market segments and bridge the gap between reserving and pricing. With its deep expertise in SaaS and AI, Akur8 will fast-track the product development of the Akur8 Reserving platform .

: As Akur8 enters the insurance reserving sector, it will strategically target new market segments and bridge the gap between reserving and pricing. With its deep expertise in SaaS and AI, Akur8 will fast-track the product development of the . Accelerate global expansion: In addition to R&D, this funding will be instrumental in driving Akur8’s strategic expansion into key growth markets, particularly in North America. By strengthening its foothold in this region, Akur8 will penetrate new customer segments and tailor its offerings to address the unique demands of these markets.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with our new investors One Peak and Partners Group, two leading investment firms that share our vision for innovation and excellence. With their support, we are committed to accelerating our product development efforts and staying ahead of industry trends to offer an unparalleled, integrated actuarial platform for insurers globally,” stated Samuel Falmagne, CEO and Co-Founder of Akur8.

Brune de Linares, Chief Client Officer and Co-Founder of Akur8, added: “This latest round of funding will empower us to better meet our customers’ evolving needs, enhance their operational efficiency, and equip them with innovative tools to thrive in an increasingly competitive insurance landscape. We are excited about the growth opportunities and advancements this investment will unlock for our continued success.”

Humbert de Liedekerke Beaufort, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of One Peak, said: “Akur8 offers a truly unique cloud-based end-to-end actuarial platform, which leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms to inject speed and accuracy to insurers’ pricing process, whilst ensuring full transparency, auditability and control over the models created. We have been particularly impressed by Akur8’s user-friendly interface, ease of deployment, and reputation among the world’s leading insurers for its outstanding customer service. We look forward to working closely with Akur8’s seasoned executive team as they chart the next chapter of the company’s global expansion, market leadership, and innovation journey.”

Pierre Curis, Private Equity Technology, Partners Group, comments: “Akur8 has developed a differentiated, next-generation pricing platform that benefits from the increasing push for sophistication among insurers and from the growing adoption of new technologies. We are excited to support an ambitious management team committed to innovation and customer satisfaction as they embark on this next exciting phase of growth.”

Walter Billet Avocats acted as legal advisor for Akur8 in this transaction and has been advising the company since its creation. Perella Weinberg Partners served as financial advisor for Akur8 in this transaction.

About Akur8

Akur8 is transforming the non-life insurance industry with its innovative suite of pricing and reserving solutions.

Our Next Gen Pricing and Reserving Platform combines cutting-edge technology with actuarial excellence to drive business value, bringing speed, performance, transparency, and reliability to insurers of all sizes.

Akur8 serves 250+ customers across 40+ countries, including AXA, Generali, Munich Re, MAPFRE, HDI, Tokio Marine, and MS&AD. Over 3000 actuaries use Akur8 daily to build their pricing models and reserving projections across all lines of business.

About One Peak

One Peak is a leading specialist growth equity firm with $2.0 billion in assets under management that invests in technology companies in the scale-up phase. One Peak provides growth capital, operating expertise, and access to its extensive network to exceptional entrepreneurs, with a view to help transform innovative and rapidly growing businesses into lasting, category-defining leaders. In addition to Akur8, One Peak’s investments include Ardoq, Coro, Cymulate, Deepki, Docplanner, Keepit, Lucca, Neo4J, Pandadoc, Spryker, and many more. To learn more, visit www.onepeak.tech .

About Partners Group

Partners Group is one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, with around 1,800 professionals and approximately USD 150 billion in assets under management. The firm has investment programs and custom mandates spanning private equity, private credit, infrastructure, real estate, and royalties. With its heritage in Switzerland and its primary presence in the Americas in Colorado, Partners Group is built differently from the rest of the industry. The firm leverages its differentiated culture and its operationally oriented approach to identify attractive investment themes and to build businesses and assets into market leaders. For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

