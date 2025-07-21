Akufo-Addo Calls for Reconciliation After NPP’s 2024 Election Defeat



Accra: Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rallied members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to ‘find ways to reconcile’ after the Party’s heavy defeat in the 2024 General Election. Acknowledging that the path had not been easy for the NPP, he encouraged party members to remain proud in their progress, having won two successive elections in 2016 and 2020.





According to Ghana News Agency, in a speech read on his behalf by Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff under his regime, at the Party’s National Delegates Conference in Accra, President Akufo-Addo rallied the Party to prioritize unity. He said the NPP could rebuild and restore unity through dialogue, mutual understanding, and commitment. ‘Conference must reflect that ours is not just a political party but a family,’ he said.





President Akufo-Addo urged the Party to actively involve the youth in the rebuilding agenda and tap into their positive energies to restore the party on the path to recapture power. Over 5,500 delegates are attending the Conference in Accra to vote on proposed amendments to the party’s constitution. The conference aims to deliberate on key reforms, including the potential abolition of the Special Electoral College system used to elect the party’s presidential candidate.





Other proposals include restructuring Constituency and Regional Executive Committees and establishing Electoral Area Committees to strengthen the party’s grassroots. The event, on the theme: ‘Rebuilding Together with our Values,’ seeks to promote unity and harmony within the party and work together to recapture power in 2028.

