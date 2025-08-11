Akpini State Extends Condolences on GAF Helicopter Crash



Accra: Okpewuokpe Togbui Dagadu IX Paramount Chief of Akpini State in the Kpando Municipality of the Volta Region, has joined mourners to extend condolences to the government, families, and friends on the passing of eight persons in the August 6, Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) helicopter crash. The victims were Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Defence Minister, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Minister for Food and Agriculture, and Dr Samuel Sarpong, the Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a former Ashanti Regional Minister.





According to Ghana News Agency, the rest are Mr Samuel Aboagye, a former NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Obuasi East; Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Malin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah. Okpewuokpe Togbui Dagadu, in a statement, said the devastating event had left not only the nation at grief but also the people of Akpini in mourning.





He said he recalled with fondness a recent visit to the Defence Minister’s office, during which matters of mutual interest to the people of Kpando and the Ministry were thoughtfully discussed. Okpewuokpe Togbui Dagadu said the Minister received him with grace and demonstrated a sincere commitment to working collaboratively for the benefit of all, especially in enhancing civil-military relations within the Volta Region.





‘The Honourable Minister of Defence was a true statesman, an accomplished professional, and a servant of the Republic, whose life was dedicated to the protection, peace, and unity of our dear country’. He said the Minister’s humility, foresight, and dedication to duty were evident and his passing was not just a national tragedy but a personal loss to the Akpini State.





He said the paramountcy extended their heartfelt condolences to the President, the government, Ghanaians, Ministry of Defence, and bereaved families of the victims. ‘May the soul of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah and the seven others rest in perfect peace and may his service to Ghana continue to inspire us all. We share in this grief and stand in solidarity with all those affected.’

