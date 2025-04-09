Agona West MCE Nominee Grateful to President Mahama



Agona Swedru: Mr Eric Gyamfi Odoom, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Nominee, has expressed gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama for his appointment to the highest office in the Municipality. He stated that the opportunity offered him to serve in his government as MCE was a stepping stone for him to contribute to the reset agenda of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party to vigorously pursue infrastructural and human transformation.





According to Ghana News Agency, in a media interview at Agona Swedru after the announcement of his nomination, Mr Odoom, who is also the Agona West Constituency Secretary of the NDC, said his nomination would serve as the greatest motivation to all executives of the party. The nominee further extended gratitude to Mrs Ernestina Ofori Dangbey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West, for her unwavering support for him during the contest and promised to work extra hard for the party to retain the seat in 2028.





The MCE nominee said the vision for his political career was made clear when he started working for the party in 2007, adding that the hard work had earned him the position of an MCE. Mr Odoom thanked the constituency executives, ward coordinators, branch executives, and his church members for their unflinching support, adding that although the race was not an easy one, their prayers caused him to sail through it.





Mr Odoom also expressed appreciation to the Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, Nana Kweku Esieni V, the Regent of Agona Swedru, and all the Chiefs of the Traditional Council for their support and advice that had yielded positive results. On youth development, the nominee assured that President Mahama’s reset agenda would be executed to create an enabling environment for the teeming youth to acquire entrepreneurial skills for job creation to enable them to earn a better living.





He urged the youth to distance themselves from immorality and drug abuse and pursue education aggressively to build themselves up for a better future. The nominee, who is the head teacher of the Swedru A. M. E Zion (E) Basic School, pledged to work with chiefs, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to reduce the menace of child delinquency, which was high in the Agona West Municipality.





On confirmation of his nomination, Mr Odoom said he was optimistic that he would be confirmed because of his good relationship with the Assembly Members, who were agents of change and development, would rally solidly behind him to ensure that the Municipality became a better place. Mr Odoom urged the Members to collaborate and work as a team to rake in more revenue, especially payment of property rates and other untapped revenue sources, to help undertake developmental projects, including reshaping of feeder roads in the area to assist farmers and market women in bringing their produce to market centres.

