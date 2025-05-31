Afriyie-Ankrah Warns Against Wearing Party Colors at National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving



Accra: Mr Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, the Chairman of the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving, has urged Ghanaians to refrain from wearing political party attire to the upcoming National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving. He emphasized that the event is intended to foster unity, inclusiveness, and a collective commitment to building a prosperous and peaceful Ghana for future generations, rather than highlighting political divisions.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Afriyie Ankrah made these remarks during the media launch of the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving in Accra. The event, scheduled for July 1, 2025, will take place under the theme, “Reflect, Reset, and Renew for National Prosperity.” It aims to unite Christians, Muslims, and other religious groups to reflect on their commitment to national unity and prosperity.





The Christian segment of the program will occur at the forecourt of the State House in Accra from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by Muslim prayers at the National Mosque from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM. Mr Afriyie Ankrah highlighted the significance of instituting July 1 as a national day for prayer and thanksgiving, describing it as a bold and unifying decision that invites all Ghanaians, regardless of religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation, to gather around a shared purpose, gratitude, and hope.





“This is a sacred moment,” he said. “We are called to reflect on where we’ve come from as a people, our triumphs, mistakes, resilience, and potential. We are challenged to reset, to abandon the culture of blame, greed, and apathy and embrace truth, discipline, and a shared sense of duty.” He stressed that the event is a call to national humility that transcends religious boundaries, encouraging all to lift their prayers for divine favor for Ghana.





Mr Afriyie Ankrah appealed to the media to support this not-for-profit and apolitical cause, urging them to use their platforms to promote patriotism. “You are the loudspeakers of the nation,” he said. “Help us carry this message of hope, reflection, and renewal across every region and every home. Let July 1 not just be another date; let it be the beginning of a spiritual and moral revival in this land.”

