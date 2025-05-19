African Chess Confederation Congratulates Ghana’s First Female International Arbiter, Christiana Ashley



Accra: The African Chess Confederation (ACC) has congratulated Madam Christiana Naa Merley Ashley, Vice-President of Ghana Chess Association (GCA) for being awarded the title of International Arbiter. The sports administrator becomes the first Ghanaian woman to receive the prestigious recognition after years of contributing immensely to the development of the sport.





According to Ghana News Agency, the International Arbiter is a title awarded by the International Chess Federation to individuals qualified to officiate at major international chess tournaments. A statement from the continent’s body said, “The African Chess Confederation (ACC) proudly congratulates Ashley Christiana Naa Merley on her historic achievement of being awarded the title of International Arbiter (IA) – making her the first Ghanaian woman to receive this prestigious recognition.”





It said Madam Ashley Christiana Naa Merley had been a key part in the transformation plan of the African Confederation, hence the need to celebrate her success on the international stage. Madam Ashley’s accomplishment marks a significant milestone for Ghanaian chess and a major step forward in the promotion of gender inclusivity in chess officiating across the continent.





“The ACC celebrates this groundbreaking moment and looks forward to seeing Ashley inspire a new generation of female chess officials in Ghana and beyond,” it said. In 2020, she was appointed Secretary of the Continental Social and Disabled Commission for Africa Chess Confederation.





The Vice-President also won accolades like the 2022 FIDE Outstanding Chess Administrator award and outstanding female sports personality at the 2023 Ghana Women Awards. Her dedication, discipline, and passion for the game have earned her a place among Africa’s growing list of elite arbiters.

