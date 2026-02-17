Address Beach Resort Dubai Introduces Private Jacuzzi Pool Suites, Designed for Moments Worth Celebrating

The Address

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Address Beach Resort Dubai introduces a new chapter in beachfront living with the launch of its Jacuzzi Pool Suites, bringing private outdoor indulgence and elevated space to one of the city’s most iconic destinations.

Created for guests who want to linger a little longer – whether celebrating something special, escaping the everyday, or simply craving stillness by the Arabian Gulf, the new Jacuzzi Pool Suites place private outdoor living at the heart of the experience.

The One Bedroom Jacuzzi Pool Sea View Suite with Balcony offers a private retreat for couples or friends looking to switch off from the city’s hustle. Framed by sweeping views of Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, the suite opens onto an expansive balcony set against open sky. Here, a private Jacuzzi-style plunge pool becomes the focal point ideal for slow starts to the day with coffee in hand or evenings spent soaking as the city lights begin to glow. Inside, the living space connects seamlessly to the outdoors, creating a stay that feels relaxed, intimate and quietly elevated.

For families or friends travelling together, the Two Bedroom Jacuzzi Pool Sea View Suite with Balcony offers space to connect without compromising privacy. Featuring two en-suite bedrooms anchored by a central living area, the suite is designed for shared moments, from relaxed breakfasts indoors to sunlit afternoons stretched out on the terrace. The private Jacuzzi-style pool becomes the natural gathering point, framed by uninterrupted views of Bluewaters Island and the Arabian Gulf beyond. As daylight moves into golden hour, the terrace transforms into the perfect setting for unhurried evenings overlooking the sea.

Beyond its newly introduced suites, the resort is home to the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool, Dubai’s highest spa and a curated collection of lifestyle-driven dining experiences, delivering an experience-led approach to luxury that is confident, urban and unmistakably Address.

With the introduction of the new Jacuzzi Pool Suites, Address Beach Resort Dubai further enhances its accommodation portfolio with spaces designed not only to stay in but to truly experience, unwind, and celebrate every moment.

