Adam Mutawakilu Appointed Acting MD of Ghana Water Ltd.



Accra: The Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has welcomed the appointment of Adam Mutawakilu as its Acting Managing Director. This follows his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama in accordance with Article 195(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. Mr Mutawakilu will serve in an acting capacity pending approval by the GWL Board in consultation with the Public Services Commission.





According to Ghana News Agency, in his first address to staff and management of the company, Mr Mutawakilu expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and pledged to work collaboratively with all stakeholders to advance the company’s mission of ensuring reliable and sustainable water supply across the country. “I may not have an extensive background in water management, but I bring experience in energy, finance, and governance, and I am eager to learn from and work with the dedicated professionals at Ghana Water Limited,” he stated.





Mr Mutawakilu emphasized the importance of ensuring continuous and uninterrupted water supply, particularly in underserved and unserved areas, aligning with the government’s vision of equitable access to potable water for all communities. With a rich background in governance, finance, and energy, Mr Mutawakilu holds an MSc in Development Finance from the University of Ghana and an MSc in Energy Economics from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).





He also pursued an MPhil in Petroleum and Oil Studies at the University of Cape Coast and holds a Commonwealth Executive MBA from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). Prior to his appointment, he served as the first Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency from 2013 to 2020 and was a Ranking Member of the Mines and Energy Committee. His previous roles also include District Chief Executive for West Gonja District and Head of Treasury at the University for Development Studies (UDS).





The GWL in a statement signed by Mr Stanley Martey, Chief Manager, Public Relations and Communication, reaffirmed its commitment to improving service delivery and implementing innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for potable water. The company expressed confidence in Mr Mutawakilu’s leadership and pledged full support for his vision to strengthen the water sector.

