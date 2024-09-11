Ada West: NGOs lead clean-up exercise; donate to Amuyaokope D/A School



Two non-governmental organisations – K-Brains Legacies and DQ Hall Hospitality Services – have organised a clean-up exercise at Amuyaokope D/A School in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region.

The initiative aimed at creating a conducive learning environment for pupils and staff while fostering a spirit of community support.

The team also donated essential school supplies, including 19 packs of exercise books, a pack of pens, 12 packs of pencils, some soft drinks and bottled water, liquid soap, and seven slates.

Mr Prosper Dylan Amuyao, the Chief Executive Officer of K-Brains Legacies, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the mission of the group was to support underprivileged schools and assist widows and the aged in Ghana.

He appealed to Ghanaians to join the group to fulfil God’s mission, indicating that programmes such as clean-up exercise must be seen as a priority for all residents to participate as it has health and environmental benefits for them.

Ms Margaret Oforiwa Nyamedi, the Hea

dmistress of Amuyaokope D/A School, expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the donation would significantly enhance the school’s operations.

She, however, said the school continued to face challenges, especially in infrastructure and basic furniture and called on stakeholders to help.

‘We lack chairs and tables from primary 1 to 6, which is a major issue affecting the learning environment. In addition, the school blocks are deteriorating, making the classrooms appear dark and uninviting,’ she said.

Some of the parents and teachers at the event expressed appreciation for the donations, noting that the gesture was unprecedented in the history of the school.

Source: Ghana News Agency