Acting ECG MD Commits to Transforming Company with Staff Collaboration

Accra: The Acting Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd. (ECG), Mr. Kwame Kpekpena, has expressed his commitment to working collaboratively with the company’s staff to transform ECG into a sustainable and efficient power distribution entity. Addressing the staff of the Accra West region, Mr. Kpekpena emphasized the importance of reducing inefficiencies and enhancing the company’s service delivery.



According to Ghana News Agency, the Acting MD outlined his strategic vision, which includes reducing losses, boosting revenue, and improving supply reliability through the integration of technology. He highlighted the necessity of transparency, accountability, and financial discipline to achieve these goals.



Mr. Kpekpena also announced the formation of four specialized teams dedicated to overseeing various aspects of the company’s operations. These teams will focus on commercial activities, financial management, network operations, and technology implementation.



Mr. Emmanuel Ankrah, the acting General Manager for the Accra West region, affirmed the staff’s support for Mr. Kpekpena’s strategic objectives. He acknowledged existing operational and logistical challenges but assured that the staff are willing to go above and beyond to fulfill the company’s mission of providing quality, reliable, and safe electricity services to foster Ghana’s economic growth and development.



During a staff durbar, the Accra West region was recognized as the second-best performing region within ECG. Mr. Kpekpena presented a plaque to Mr. Ankrah, commending the region for its outstanding performance in operational efficiency, customer service, and sustainable growth throughout the year 2024.



The Accra West region of ECG encompasses eight operational districts, namely Ablekuma, Achimota, Amasaman, Bortianor, Dansoman, Kaneshie, Korle-bu, and Nsawam.

