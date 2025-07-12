Acting Chief Justice Swears in New Ghana Journalists Association Leadership



Accra: Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Acting Chief Justice, has inducted new national executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) into office, urging integrity and professionalism. The executives will lead the Association’s affairs for the next three years.





According to Ghana News Agency, at a ceremony held in Accra on Friday, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie administered the oaths of office and allegiance and reminded the officials of the weight of their responsibilities. “There are consequences when you take an oath,” he warned.





The new national officers are Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President; Ms Rebecca Ekpe, Vice President; Mr Dominic Hlordzi, General Secretary; Mr Suleiman Mustapha, Organising Secretary; Mrs Bertha Badu-Agyei, National Treasurer; and Mr Zadok Kwame Gyesi, Public Affairs Officer.





Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, who was the guest of honour, urged the new leadership to serve with diligence and build a legacy of integrity. She affirmed the critical role of journalism in promoting democracy and called on the Association to help curb mis/disinformation and deliver accurate, development-driven content. “We expect that your voices will tow the middle line and ensure that we get the information we need to be able to formulate policies and be able to implement them adequately,” she stressed.





In his inaugural address, Mr Dwumfour highlighted the GJA’s progress over the past three years, citing efforts at rejuvenation and rebranding. “In the past three years, we worked hard for the rebirth, rebranding and reactivation of the GJA. Our task in this current administration will be to consolidate the gains and progress made so far and to break new grounds to further promote the welfare of members and the work we do,” he indicated.





He outlined five key areas the new administration would focus on: improving working conditions, implementing a comprehensive insurance and welfare system, enhancing professional development, reorganising regional branches, and defending press freedom and journalist safety. The President also announced a forthcoming constitutional review of the Association.





“In that belief, we shall immediately set up a GJA Constitution Review Committee to undertake that exercise. We urge all members to contribute to the process’s success when the time comes,” he said. Mr. Dwumfour pledged to continue protecting journalists against attacks, employing legal, educational, and advocacy strategies. “We shall also seek the cooperation of all state and non-state actors in that regard,” he said, adding that; “We shall marshal all forces within our power to fight against such attacks.”





He appealed to members to support the new leadership in building a stronger Association. “I want to emphasise that the success or otherwise of the GJA depends on all its members,” he emphasised.

