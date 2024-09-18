54-year-old Custom Officer gets traditional title 



A 54-year-old Senior Customs Officer of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been enstooled as the ‘Gyaase Mankora Hemaa’ (sub-queen) of the Dormaa Traditional Area.

Known in her private life Mrs Eunice Ayisha Godsent, also the Chief Executive Officer of the Jesus Ark Foundation, an Accra-based Christian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) was enstooled with the stool name Nana Adwoa Taabea I.

Her traditional title was created by the Dormaa Gyaase Divisional Council of the Traditional Area.

Addressing a colourful ceremony of the chiefs and people of Pampaso to climax her enstoolment, Barimah Buabasa Oppong Yaw Ababio, the Gyaasehene (sub-chief) of Dormaa Traditional Area, and Chief of the town advised the new queen mother to value and respect the people and serve them in humility.

He entreated her to shun negative behaviours that could undermine the stool and consequently bring the Dormaa state into shame and public disrepute.

On her part, Nana Taabea I pledged to use her ‘connections’ and contacts to

advance the development of the area.

Prior to the performance of customarily and traditional rites, Nana Taabea I, accompanied by Madam Fidelia Graand-Galon, the Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname to Ghana,?paid a courtesy call on Osagyefo Oseadeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area.

Also in attendance were some queen mothers from different parts of the country including Nana Adwoa Adofowa, the queen mother of Nkwakwa Mamaso, Nana Ama Anobea Diabronna, the Krontri Mawerehemaa of the Akuapem Adukrom.

Others were Nana Yeboah Awusiwaa, the Gyaasehemaa of Winneba, and Nana Serwaa Brakatuo a queen mother of Kwahu.

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Dr Badu II congratulated Nana Adwoa Taabea I on her new role and promised to release lands for development purposes.

He called for an exchange programme between Dormaa and Suriname to push the development of Dormaa forward.

Nana Taabea I holds a Diploma in ITIL I.T in service management from the UK, an MBA in Marketing from the Methodist Univer

sity College Ghana and the CEO of Feel of Heaven Herbal Mobile Clinic and the Matron for Youth in Africa Ghana, another NGO.

The newly enstooled queen mother won the Ambassador for Peace award of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) and recently received the Best Humanitarian Customs Officer 2023 award from the International Humanity Chamber of Commerce (IHCC).

She is also a member of Queen Mothers Foundation Ghana, Health CEOs and Scientists Network and an experienced officer with about 32 years in customs, a motivational speaker, a peace campaigner and more importantly a Philanthropist.

She has a passion for a safer environment and has implemented life-changing projects in Bono, Central and Greater Accra regions.

Source: Ghana News Agency